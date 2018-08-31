12:21
Kyrgyzstanis may get quota for work in the Czech Republic

The State Migration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic is working out the issue of allocation of quotas for employment of the Kyrgyz citizens in the Czech Republic. The press service of the agency reported.

The agreement on cooperation was reached at the meeting of the Chairman of the State Migration Service Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov with the representative of the Asian-Czech Chamber of Commerce Andriy Shkvar.

The labor market in the Czech Republic has a shortage of labor force. Electricians, welders, plumbers, specialists in the field of agriculture, drivers of warehouse loaders are needed.

Knowledge of the Czech language at a certain level is taken into account during a selection of applicants for work in the Czech Republic in addition to the qualification requirements.

Kyrgyzstanis are interested in work in the Czech Republic. «Employment on the allocated quota would allow providing our citizens with guaranteed conditions of work and payment, social and medical insurance, and would shorten the time for obtaining permits for work in the Czech Republic,» said Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov.

The parties agreed to work out the issues of allocating quotas for the reception of citizens of Kyrgyzstan to work in the Czech Republic and open the Czech language courses in Bishkek.
