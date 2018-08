A tourist from the Czech Republic injured his leg in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

The tourist broke his leg in Uyul-Tor Gorge. Eight rescuers left for the place.

Ak-Sai Travel Company informed 24.kg news agency the man broke his leg in two places. He was taken to Karakol city hospital.