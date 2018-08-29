Volleyball players from Kyrgyzstan claim 1st victory at Asian Games

Volleyball players from Kyrgyzstan claimed the first victory at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia. The official website of the Games says.

Earlier, at the preliminary stage, the national team lost to the teams of Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. Becoming the last in group A, it got into the consolation tournament for 13-20 places.

The day before, the Kyrgyzstanis defeated Kazakhstanis — 3: 2 (27:29, 25:20, 23:25, 25:23, 15: 7). The national team of Kyrgyzstan will compete with the team of Vietnam on August 30.