Russian artist Natan (Natalya Shevchenko) painted a portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov. It is exposed in the Astrakhan Kremlin.

There are more than 100 works at the exhibition, most of which are dedicated to the great people. One of the most valuable for Natalya Shevchenko is the portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov. She considers him as an innovator; she grew up on his books.