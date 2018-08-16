16:56
Atambayev’s grandson wins gold medal at International Chess Festival

The grandson of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, took the first place at a chess tournament in the United Arab Emirates. The official website of the tournament reports.

The 25th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival 2018 was held from August 6 to August 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Sportsmen competed in seven categories. Selim Atambayev performed in the competitions among juniors in the age category up to ten years.

Selim Atambayev won five out of 9 games, tied twice and twice lost to his rivals. His final result — 6 points — allowed him to get ahead of the athletes from India and take the first place.

Selim Atambayev won the gold medal and received $ 500 from the prize fund of the tournament.
