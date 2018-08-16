Kyrgyzstan to create tourist police

Kyrgyzstan will create tourist police. The Head of the Personnel Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zamirbek Soltongeldiev, stated at a press conference.

According to him, as the staff of the central directorate of the Ministry was reduced, the staff members were handed over to the tourist police.

«The employees of the tourist police will ensure the protection of public order in all tourist zones of the country. Foreign languages knowledge will be taken into account when selecting policemen for the unit. Tourist police will be presented this year,» Zamirbek Soltongeldiev told.