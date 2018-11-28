14:44
Pilot project on creation of tourist police to be launched in Bishkek

A project to create a tourist police in Kyrgyzstan at the first stage will be launched in Bishkek. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov announced this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, there is already a decision of the minister. Negotiations with the mayor’s office on launching the project are already underway. There is a preliminary agreement on the allocation of a staff of 62 people.

«But we still need to check the education of candidates for this department, their knowledge of foreign languages. We will hold a competition. God willing, the tourist police will work by the spring of 2019,» Kursan Asanov stressed.
