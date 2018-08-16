Justice Ministry proposes to change traffic rules in Kyrgyzstan

It is proposed to change the traffic rules in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Justice submitted a draft government decree for public discussion.

In particular, it is proposed to reduce the speed limit in settlements to 50 kilometers per hour instead of 60 kilometers per hour, permitted by the current rules.

Background statement notes that it is planned to exclude norms from the traffic rules that are not related to road safety, in particular, check by police officers of a document confirming the payment of the transport tax and a license in case of carrying out entrepreneurial activities on the transportation of passengers and cargo.

The amendments will prohibit the transportation of children under 12 without child safety seats.

This project also offers new signs Novice driver and Taxi.