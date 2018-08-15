Internal Affairs Ministry warns of dangerous Momo game

A new dangerous game for teenagers Momo, which is called the analogue of Blue Whale game, appeared on social networks. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic conducts preventive work in connection with the spread of the game in the neighboring countries. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the law enforcement agencies and mass media of the neighboring Central Asian countries issued a warning in connection with the spread of the new dangerous game on social networks — Momo, which is distributed via WhatsApp messenger.

«User picture with MOMO nickname is a work by a Japanese sculptor, exhibited in the horror gallery in 2016. The so-called curators of the game may send out scary pictures of violence scenes to teenagers, and force to fulfill orders, and also send letters with threats,» the ministry noted.