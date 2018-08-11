State debt of Kyrgyzstan. Every citizen of country owes $ 705

According to the results of January-June 2018, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 705 per each citizen. Over the month, the debt burden decreased by $ 2.2.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of June 30, 2018, the amount of the state debt (external + domestic) was $ 4,411.03 billion (300,744.06 billion soms). The external debt totaled $ 3,809.19 billion (259,710.58 billion soms), domestic — $ 585.33 million (41,033.49 billion soms).

Kyrgyzstan owes the largest sum to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 7,703.69 billion. Since the beginning of the year, the figure has grown by $ 2.45 million. The largest share in the structure of domestic debt is the debt on state treasury bonds — $ 546.57 million.

As of today, foreign debt makes up 48.3 percent of GDP.

The data of the National Statistical Committee says that as of January 1, 2018, the population of the country was 6,256.7 million people. At the same time, the average wage in Kyrgyzstan as of May was 15,397 soms. To pay off the country’s state debt, every Kyrgyzstani should give 3.1 average salaries.

Recall, the government of Kyrgyzstan intends to open an account for the repayment of the state debt. Kyrgyzstanis are offered to transfer funds to reduce the debt burden of the country.