Pre-school education in Kyrgyzstan covers 24 percent of children

The coverage by pre-school education in Kyrgyzstan in 2018 reached 24 percent that is 2 percent more than in 2017. The Minister of Education and Science Gulmira Kudaiberdieva reported today at a government meeting.

According to her, as of today, almost 187,000 children attend 1,390 kindergartens.

«The increase in the birth rate has led to an increase in the number of children in need of preschool education. So, in 2012, there were 590,259 children from two to six years old, and in 2017 — already 779,000. An important mechanism for ensuring the availability of preschool education was the introduction of electronic queueing system in kindergartens,» Gulmira Kudaiberdieva stressed.