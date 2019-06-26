Pre-school education covers 64 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is one of 62 countries that have achieved the Millennium Development Goal on reduction of child mortality by more than two thirds. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced the day before at the National Forum dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the 25th anniversary of the accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the convention.

According to him, the rate of development of young children exceeded 72 percent. «Pre-school education covers 64 percent of children under five,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Participation in pre-school training programs of organized education has reached 91 percent. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He added that the legal framework for the protection of children was being improved. Kyrgyzstan is the first country in Central Asia that adopted the Children’s Code in 2006.