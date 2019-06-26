10:15
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Pre-school education covers 64 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is one of 62 countries that have achieved the Millennium Development Goal on reduction of child mortality by more than two thirds. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced the day before at the National Forum dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the 25th anniversary of the accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the convention.

According to him, the rate of development of young children exceeded 72 percent. «Pre-school education covers 64 percent of children under five,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Participation in pre-school training programs of organized education has reached 91 percent.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He added that the legal framework for the protection of children was being improved. Kyrgyzstan is the first country in Central Asia that adopted the Children’s Code in 2006.
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
Pre-school education in Kyrgyzstan covers 24 percent of children
Popular
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad
Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started