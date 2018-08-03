Schools of Kyrgyzstan to host Knowledge Day on September 1

Knowledge Day will be held at schools of Kyrgyzstan on September 1. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science informed.

All schools of the republic will host festive assemblies and form periods devoted to the Year of Development of Regions and the work of Chingiz Aitmatov.

«In connection with introduction of five-day school week in the new academic year, and the fact that September 1 falls on Saturday, classes at schools will begin on September 4,» the ministry noted.

It also noted that, according to the new basic plan, the academic year 2018/19 will last until May 25.