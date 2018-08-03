11:42
Teenager, who raped six-year-old girl, placed in pretrial detention center

A teenager, who raped a six-year-old girl in Dzheti-Oguz district, was put in pretrial detention center. The Department of Interior for Issyk-Kul region informed 24.kg news agency.

The results of preliminary examination showed: sexual intercourse was committed by the teenager.

«The girl is in the hospital. She is provided with psychological and medical assistance. By a court decision, the suspect was placed in a pretrial detention center for two months. The investigation continues,» the Internal Affairs Department noted.

Recall, 16-year-old teenager raped a six-year-old girl in Dzheti-Oguz. It is known that the child played near her house. At that time, the teenager lured the girl into his house and abused her.
