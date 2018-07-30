Teenager rapes 6-year-old girl in Dzheti-Oguz

A 16-year-old teenager raped a six-year-old girl in Dzheti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region. The Internal Affairs Department for the region informed 24.kg news agency.

A criminal case has been initiated under the Article «Rape of a minor» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«It is known that the teenager lives next door to the victim. He took her to his house and raped. The girl is in the hospital. The teenager was detained and placed in the pretrial detention center,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.