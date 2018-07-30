15:24
USD 68.07
EUR 79.14
RUB 1.08
English

Teenager rapes 6-year-old girl in Dzheti-Oguz

A 16-year-old teenager raped a six-year-old girl in Dzheti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region. The Internal Affairs Department for the region informed 24.kg news agency.

A criminal case has been initiated under the Article «Rape of a minor» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«It is known that the teenager lives next door to the victim. He took her to his house and raped. The girl is in the hospital. The teenager was detained and placed in the pretrial detention center,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.
link:
views: 108
Print
Related
Man rapes 10-year-old girl in Sokuluk district
Court sentences child abuser to 20 years in prison
MMA champion placed in Osh pretrial detention center
Child rapist gets life sentence in Cholpon-Ata
Doctor sentenced to 21 years in prison for sexual abuse of minor patient
Almost 400 minors commit suicide for four years in Kyrgyzstan
Crime rate among minors in Kyrgyzstan increases in 2017
Man rapes 12-year-old girl in Cholpon-Ata
Citizen of Turkey sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape of Kyrgyzstani
Children in Kyrgyzstan to be able to get passport without consent of parents
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus