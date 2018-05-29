Sanzhar Isabaev appointed head of Judicial Reform Department

Sanzhar Isabaev was appointed the head of the Judicial Reform and Legality Department of the Presidential Administration. The president of the country signed the corresponding decree.

Sanzhar Isabaev is 37 years old. In 2014, he graduated from the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University with a degree in jurisprudence. He is a counselor of justice of the 3rd class.

From 2005 to 2015, he worked as a senior information officer, senior consultant, head of the department in the Supreme Court, assistant to the chairman of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2015, he worked in the Presidential Administration, in the department, which he will now manage.

Since April 2016, he has been working as a judge at Bishkek City Court.

The former head of the Judicial Reform and Legality Department of the Presidential Administration, Manas Arabaev, was released from office with the phrase «loss of confidence by the political leadership.»