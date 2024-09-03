Concerts to take place in Ala-Too square on September 3-4

The musical evenings «Kuz Kairyktary» — Autumn Melody — will take place in Ala-Too square in Bishkek. The Ministry of Culture reported.

According to it, a concert of the State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments named after Karamoldo Orozov will take place today, September 3, at 7.30 p.m.

The pop-symphony orchestra of the National Philharmonic will perform Kyrgyz popular melodies and film soundtracks tomorrow, September 4.

The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek reported to 24.kg news agency that Chui Avenue from Erkindik Boulevard to Panfilov Street will be closed for traffic from 5 p.m. until the end of the musical evenings on these days.