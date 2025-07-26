Installation of new Manas monument begins on Ala-Too Square

A new monument to Manas is being installed on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek, as confirmed by live camera footage.

According to earlier reports by, a much taller statue depicting Manas on a galloping horse, holding a raised banner—a symbol of forward movement — will be installed on the square. The horse is shown mid-leap, while Manas’s figure appears more dynamic and expressive.

The new monument was created by sculptor Tamila Mamatova and architect Bektur uulu B., though official details have not yet been released. The project’s author is Ruslan Jusupbekov.

Public reaction has been mixed: while some welcome the change, others criticize the new sculpture. The previous monument was removed for pedestal reconstruction, but there had been no public announcement that it would be replaced. News about the new statue only surfaced in early July.