16:47
USD 87.45
EUR 91.29
RUB 0.95
English

Bishkek to be adorned with over 1.5 million annual flowers

About 1.6 million annual flowers will bloom in Bishkek this summer. The municipality’s press service reported.

Bishkekzelenstroy municipal enterprise is actively engaged in sowing and transplanting annual flowers. This process involves several key stages necessary for the success of the city’s floral program.

First, seeds are sown in specially prepared soil, where they germinate under optimal conditions. After the first shoots appear, the picking stage begins, when young plants are transplanted into separate containers. This ensures they have enough space for growth and proper root system development. Later, once they reach the required size, the plants will be transplanted into open ground to decorate the city’s flower beds.

It is noted that around 1.6 million flowers, including salvia, cineraria, pelargonium, catharanthus, ageratum, and others, will bloom in Bishkek this summer. The bright flowers will delight residents with their variety and beauty, creating a unique atmosphere on the city’s streets.
link: https://24.kg/english/320564/
views: 79
Print
Related
Bishkek City Hall promises record number of tulips in flowerbeds in 2025
Tazalyk employees arrange flowerbeds on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
New flower compositions to appear on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
Catharanthus, Dalia, petunia, aster on flower beds to delight Bishkek residents
Popular
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
20 February, Thursday
16:42
Release on parole of people convicted of child abuse abolished in Kyrgyzstan Release on parole of people convicted of child abuse a...
16:28
Ex-head of Education Trade Unions, former director of children's camp detained
16:19
Bishkek to be adorned with over 1.5 million annual flowers
16:06
Girl who left body of premature baby in toilet detained in Bishkek
15:54
Schoolgirl beaten in Nookat school, police closed case