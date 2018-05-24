At least 65 emergencies occur in Kyrgyzstan for 4 months

At least 65 emergency situations occurred in Kyrgyzstan for four months, 6 people were killed. The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Kalys Akhmatov, told today at a press conference.

According to him, in January-April, 1,130 fires were recorded in the country, in which 30 people were killed, including a child.

«Rescuers and fire fighters rescued 82 people. At least 17 of them were rescued in traffic accidents, 22 — in extreme situations, and 43 — in fires,» said Kalys Akhmatov.