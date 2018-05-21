Fire in Osh market. Reception by president impossible

Retailers of Osh market hold rally near the public reception office of the Parliament.

The participants of the protest demand payment of compensation for damage, incurred during the fire, deferred payment of the loans and interest-free loans in a bank. The deputy head of the department of appeals of citizens of the Presidential Administration Sanzhar Murzakanov came out to the people. The protesters complained to him that the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev did not receive them.

«Right after the fire, Sapar Isakov (former Prime Minister — Note of 24.kg news agency) received us. He promised that our question would be resolved. And the current Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev does not want to meet with us,» the protesters told.

After listening to the fire victims, Sanzhar Murzakanov stated that a specially created commission was dealing with the issue of the fire in the market. However, reception by the president is impossible.