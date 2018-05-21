Daughter of ex-president Aliya Shagieva posts photos of her son

Aliya Shagieva, daughter of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, posted on Mother’s Day photos of her son on Instagram.

«Perhaps, each of you will agree that a child changes everything in your life. It seems to every mother that her child is the most wonderful. Let it always be so, let this intimate connection between us always be so strong and reverential. It is not always simple and easy. But it’s so great to be able to feel absolute love and grow up with the baby. Take care of yourself,» she wrote.

Tair, who is already 12 months old, is very much like his grandfather Almazbek Atambayev.