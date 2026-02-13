First regional helicopter repair center opened in Kyrgyzstan

The first regional center for helicopter repair and specialist training for Mi-171 and Mi-8 helicopters has been opened in Ak-Chiy Free Economic Zone in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the National Investment Agency Ravshanbek Sabirov reviewed the project’s implementation, highlighting its significance.

According to the agency, Russia is the project’s investor, contributing approximately $5 million in the first phase.

«Previously, the aviation sector in Kyrgyzstan did not have enterprises of this level. This project demonstrates that it is possible to establish modern aviation service and training centers in the country,» Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

He emphasized that the initiative will attract investment, create jobs, and strengthen technological capacity. Currently, 15 Kyrgyz pilots are training in Russia and will work in the structures of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Defense, and other organizations upon their return. The agency is ready to support the project, including providing customs preferences.

In the next phase, a training complex with a Mi-171 helicopter simulator and classrooms will be opened to train pilots for civil aviation, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Defense, and cadets of the Kyrgyz Aviation Institute.