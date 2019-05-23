Repair of 2 Air Defense Forces’ helicopters requires $ 2.5 million

Repair of two Mi-8 MTV helicopters in Kyrgyzstan requires about $ 2.5 million. The Command of the Air Defense Forces informed 24.kg news agency.

The existing helicopters need overhaul.

«Money for major repairs has not been allocated yet. As soon as they are allocated, we will hold a tender in accordance with the Law on State Procurement. In general, about $ 2.5 million are required for the repair of the airborne equipment. After the overhaul, they will be able to operate 2,000 flight hours, or up to ten years,» the Air Defense Forces said.

Recall, the working life of the helicopters of the Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan ended as far back as in April 2018. In particular, these are Mi-8, Mi-8 MTV and Mi-24 helicopters. Notification of the termination of search and rescue operations was sent out to travel companies, but in July it became known that Mi-8 MTV helicopter crashed at the South Inylchek.