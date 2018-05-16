19:23
Bomb in Orto-Sai market not found

A bomb in Orto-Sai market was not found. The press center of the State Committee for National Security Committee confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

No explosive device or suspicious items were reportedly found during search of the market.

«The cordon has been removed. The market operates as usual. Work is underway to identify the hoax caller,» the SCNS said.

This is already the fifth bomb hoax call in 2018. On April 27, reception of the shopping and entertainment center received a call about an explosive device in the building. The building and the surrounding territory were cordoned off, citizens were evacuated. After two hours, the security services reported: it was the hoax call.
