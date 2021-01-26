12:44
USD 84.79
EUR 103.22
RUB 1.13
English

Suspect in arson of Orto-Sai market arrested in Bishkek

Police detained a 41-year-old man suspected of setting fire to Orto-Sai market in Bishkek. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

«A criminal case was initiated on the incident happened in last November under Article 210 (Destruction or damage of other people’s property) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigators of the Criminal Police Service of Oktyabrsky District Internal Affairs Department detained the 41-year-old suspect. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek,» the police said.

The fire at one of the largest Bishkek markets occurred on the night of November 9. Employees of the Emergencies Ministry managed to bring the fire under control only by 2.16 am, and completely extinguish it — by 5.00 am. The approximate area of ​​fire was 1,800 square meters. The police opened a criminal case on the fact.
link: https://24.kg/english/181188/
views: 123
Print
Related
Emergency Situations Ministry announces cause of fire at Kara- Keche
Fire breaks out at Kara-Keche coal field in Kyrgyzstan
Pur-Pur cafe burns down in Bishkek
37-year-old man dies in fire in Aravan district
Man dies in fire at Ak-Zhol motor depot
Fire breaks out in one of hospitals in Uzgen
Four people get poisoned by smoke in fire in Shopokov town
Explosion at fast food outlet in Karakol city, girl killed
Heavy truck completely burns down on Too-Ashuu pass
Fast food outlet fire: 32-year-old woman suffers 82 % of body burns
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan
26 January, Tuesday
11:35
Suspect in arson of Orto-Sai market arrested in Bishkek Suspect in arson of Orto-Sai market arrested in Bishkek
11:27
Extortion of $ 250,000: Ulan Dzhuraev placed under house arrest
11:20
Bishkek to host Central Asia - EU forum in July
11:05
1,550 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 246 - in serious condition
11:00
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours