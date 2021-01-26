Suspect in arson of Orto-Sai market arrested in Bishkek

Police detained a 41-year-old man suspected of setting fire to Orto-Sai market in Bishkek. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

«A criminal case was initiated on the incident happened in last November under Article 210 (Destruction or damage of other people’s property) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigators of the Criminal Police Service of Oktyabrsky District Internal Affairs Department detained the 41-year-old suspect. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek,» the police said.