Some trading places restored after Osh market fire

Some of the trading places that burned down in Osh market in Bishkek have been restored. The deputy head of Leninsky district Adilet Maldybaev informed 24.kg news agency.

«The first fire occurred on January 30 in Seytek market. Trading rows inside the marked were restored by more than 60 percent. More than a half of the retailers are already carrying out their entrepreneurial activities in their places. We have provided a part of the traders with spontaneous places at the entrance to the central market. The second fire was on March 5 in the western wing of the same building, everything has already been restored there,» he said.

«The last fire occurred on Bereket market on April 13. The debris, the foundation are being cleared now. The dismantling of metal structures is completed. At the same time, design and survey work is under way to restore the market as a whole. As soon as it is finished, the construction of a new facility will start on the site of the third fire,» Adilet Maldybaev added.

It was noted that entrepreneurs were temporarily provided with trading places in the parking zone of Bereket-Grand CJSC on Chui-Kuliev intersection, in the underground passage on Kievskaya Street (behind Bereket-Grand) and on both sides of Kuliev Street, from Kievskaya to Toktogul Street.

Recall, the affected by the fires retailers repeatedly held rallies at the White House. «They demand interest-free loans and compensation. But this issue is not in the power of the city administration. The owners of the markets themselves must compensate for the damage. And we provided them with one-time material aid in the amount of 10,000 soms,» Adilet Maldybaev stressed.