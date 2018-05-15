09:31
Armenia determined to work constructively with Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

«I am convinced that friendly relations between our countries will be strengthened and developed,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the congratulations and noted that he was glad to meet Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«We are committed to constructive work not only within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, but also bilaterally. Friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan will be traditionally strengthened,» Nikol Pashinyan said.
