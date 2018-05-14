Human rights defenders compile list of political prisoners in Kyrgyzstan

Human rights activists compiled a list of political prisoners. According to the civil activists, there are 13 of them in Kyrgyzstan. The prisoners are mainly charged under the article «Attempt to forcibly seizure power» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Bektur Asanov was sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted forcible seizure of power.

Kubanychbek Kadyrov was sentenced to 12 years under the same article.

Ernest Kadyrov received 20 years with the same charge.

Kanatbek Isaev is named in two criminal cases. The first case — under the article «Corruption,» the first instance court sentenced him to 12 years in prison. Within the second case, he is charged with an attempt to seize power by force.

Melis Aspekov is suspected of preparing for mass riots and an attempted forcible seizure of power. He is defendant in the same criminal case with deputy Kanatbek Isaev.

Bekbolot Talgarbekov was sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempted forcible seizure of power.

Tolubai Kolubaev got 14 years in prison for this.

Marat Sultanov was sentenced to 10 years under the same article.

Sadyr Japarov received 11.5 years in prison for taking a hostage.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to 8 years under the article «Corruption.»

The former head of Osh Regional Police Department, Abdylda Kaparov, is in Naryn pretrial detention center awaiting a trial. He is suspected of incitement ethnic hatred during the June 2010 events in the south of the country.

The nephew of the mayor of Bishkek, Maksat Kunakunov, was sentenced to 10 years. He is charged with illegal possession of weapons and robbery, but he was acquitted of complicity with terrorists and an attempted coup.

As the civil activist Adil Turdukulov told 24.kg news agency, the representatives of the committee of political prisoners are preparing a resolution for submission to the Security Council secretariat in order the authorities to make a strong-willed decision and, as soon as all these cases were framed up, to carry out judicial reform and release political prisoners.

Adil Turdukulov added that it concerned only those, who received real prison terms, and were behind bars.