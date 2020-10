Civic activist Melis Aspekov was cleared of criminal charge. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on October 16.

In 2015, Melis Aspekov was sentenced to five years in prison. He was suspected of attack on a taxi driver, whom, according to the prosecution, the civil activist threatened with a firearm. He was charged with hooliganism and was convicted.