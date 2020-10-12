Activists suggest to hold emergency national dialogue in Kyrgyzstan

The Civil Control Committee of Kyrgyzstan, uniting more than one hundred civil organizations and activists, appeals to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, deputies of the Parliament and political parties to start an open national dialogue.

National dialogue is currently the only and real way to get out of the political and legal collapse.

«The issues of dialogue should be the appointment of repeat parliamentary elections, changes in election rules, end of persecution, threats and violence against each other, nomination and approval of the candidacy of a technical prime minister, equidistant from all political parties. The paramount task of the national dialogue will be to hold repeat parliamentary elections, take measures in connection with the second wave of COVID-19, resolve issues related to security, and the coordinated work of all bodies for an early return to peaceful life,» the initiators of the event say.

The situation is aggravated by the fact that the president of the country, who retains his status only de jure, is hiding and limply evading real steps to develop agreed decisions. The Parliament is unable not only to make decisions, but even to muster a full-fledged quorum for work, the Government resigned at the most crucial moment, and various political groups are trying to seize the post of Prime Minister.

Political confrontation slows down the life of the country and every day leads everyone into a legal and political dead end.

In this situation, the only and real way out of the situation is an urgent national dialogue between all political and public groups, starting with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The Civil Control Committee considers it necessary in the current situation to offer its civil platform for dialogue and invites all political parties, Parliament and the president to take part in it.

All international organizations and foreign missions are also invited to the dialogue as observers, along with representatives of the business community and the media.

The initiators stress that such a meeting should be organized as soon as possible, and propose to convene the national dialogue on October 15-16.