12:34
USD 87.45
EUR 100.76
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan updates list of high-risk countries

The Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service has updated the list of countries and territories considered high-risk for Kyrgyzstan, the agency reported.

According to the service, the update was carried out in accordance with the 2018 government resolution outlining the procedure for applying measures (sanctions) to high-risk countries.

The revised list includes 59 countries subject to enhanced customer due diligence and other sanctions provided by law.

The Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service reminded entities operating in the non-banking financial sector of the need to strictly follow established procedures and ensure proper oversight when working with clients and counterparties.

Among the countries listed are Algeria, Angola, Aruba, Venezuela, Iran, Kenya, Lebanon, Monaco, the Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Syria, Somalia, and others.
link: https://24.kg/english/350027/
views: 173
Print
Related
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new list of illnesses prohibiting detention
World Athletics removes Kyrgyzstan from Competition Manipulation Watch List
Kyrgyzstani included in BBC list of 100 influential women 2024
Kyrgyzstani included in list of 100 inspiring women for 2022
Government plans to include Kyrgyzstan in list of 50 business-friendly countries
Cafe at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan included in top 10 best Moscow catering places
Kyrgyzstan approves list of life-saving medicines
Kyrgyzstan included in Russian list of dangerous for tourist countries
Roza Otunbayeva included in list of 100 most influential people in the world
Human rights defenders compile list of political prisoners in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
7 November, Friday
12:18
Water supply suspended in Bishkek district due to emergency breakdown Water supply suspended in Bishkek district due to emerg...
12:06
Kyrgyzstan introduces accelerated and automatic registration of medicines
11:49
Fines of up to 100,000 soms introduced for attacks on doctors and teachers
11:39
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan: Food market situation remains stable
11:12
Bishkek City Court upholds sentence for former NAS employee Zhoomart Karabaev