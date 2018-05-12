Poisoning in Aurora sanatorium. Director fined for 10,000 soms

The director of Aurora sanatorium was fined for 10,000 soms for poisoning of the tourists. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, since May 7, 2018, at least 24 people have been hospitalized in the infectious disease department of the territorial hospital of Issyk-Kul district. The day before, 16 people still remained in the hospital, eight patients were discharged earlier.

«The Ministry of Health formed a rapid response team. The Chief State Sanitary Doctor Oleg Gorin and Director of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary Epidemiological Supervision Tolo Isakov left for the scene. They control the measures taken, as well as check the readiness for the summer tourist season and for the World Nomad Games,» the message says.

Protocols were drawn up and decisions were made to fine the Chief Doctor of the Issyk-Kul Territorial Hospital for failing to provide timely emergency notification (5,000 soms), director of the sanatorium (10,000 soms), doctor of the sanatorium (3,000 soms), head of the food and nutrition department (5,000 soms).

According to preliminary results of laboratory analysis, salmonella was found in the taken samples.