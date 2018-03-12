17:50
USD 68.17
EUR 84.59
RUB 1.20
English

Average salary of a Kyrgyzstani amounted to 15,000 soms in 2017

An average monthly nominal salary of an employee in 2017 (excluding small enterprises) was 15,391 soms, or $ 223.5. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

The highest salary level is in Bishkek — 20,209 soms, and the lowest — in Osh region (10,163 soms.)

The average per capita real monetary income of the population in 2017 was 4,588 soms a month. As before, incomes of the population are higher in Bishkek, below the average republican rate — among the residents of Jalal-Abad, Naryn, Talas regions and Osh city.

The main sources of money incomes of the population were labor activity (71.4 percent), income from social transfers (15.3 percent), and sale of agricultural products produced by personal farm household (9.2 percent.)
link:
views: 105
Print
Related
Average salary of doctor in 2017- slightly more than 12,000 soms
18 billion soms required to increase salary of doctors in Kyrgyzstan
Court seizes salary of Tekebayev's lawyer
First Vice Prime Minister to be paid half as much as MP
Kyrgyzstan takes 122nd place in world ranking of average salaries
Salaries of law enforcement officers to be raised
Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs earns over 1 million soms in a year
Minister of Finance has neither housing, nor vehicles
National Bank audit: profit decrease by 42.3 percent for year
Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed
Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff
Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan" Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"