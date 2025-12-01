Kyrgyzstan approves average salary indicators for tax calculation

Kyrgyzstan has approved new average salary indicators for tax calculation. According to the Tax Service, the 2026 figures for average monthly wages by regions, districts, and cities have been set and will be used to calculate income tax and social insurance contributions.

According to the agency’s official data, the average salary nationwide amounts to 36,047 soms. The baseline indicator — excluding enterprises where the average monthly salary exceeds the national average by more than 50 percent — is set at 26,212 soms.

In Issyk-Kul region, the average salary amounts to 41,084 soms when including Kumtor, and 26,460 soms without it.

The highest figures were recorded in the capital — 44,074 soms; in Naryn — 43,064 soms; in Talas district — 61,845 soms; in Kara-Kul — 50,642 soms; and in Chatkal district — 55,183 soms.

The lowest average wages were registered in Manas district of Talas region — 21,738 soms; in Sulukta — 21,784 soms; in Tash-Kumyr — 22,155 soms; and in Kyzyl-Kyia — 22,398 soms.