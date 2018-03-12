14:41
Kyrgyzstan launches Global Money Week campaign

The Global Money Week will take place in Kyrgyzstan from March 12 till March 18. The Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan participates in the campaign for the fourth time. This year, the Global Money Week is held under the slogan «Money matters matter.» Within the week, the National Bank together with commercial banks, government agencies, the Agency for Deposit Protection will tell students and the youth about financial literacy.

«The main goal of the Global Money Week is to draw public attention to the increasing the financial literacy of the population. Within the campaign, Kyrgyzstan joins the global movement, which covers more than 100 countries of the world. The issue of raising the level of financial literacy is a priority for the National Bank and for the government,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.

In 2017, within the framework of the Global Money Week, Kyrgyzstan held 700 events with the participation of more than 25,000 people. In addition, with the help of the media, the campaign covered about 1.6 million people.
