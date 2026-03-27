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Global Money Week 2026 kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

The annual financial literacy information and educational campaign Global Money Week 2026 will be held in Kyrgyzstan from March 30 to April 3, the National Bank announced.

The campaign, under the slogan «Smart Money — Prosperity at the House,» aims to improve financial literacy. The initiative will educate citizens on spending control, investing basics, fraud protection, and how to find reliable information about financial instruments.

According to the bank, the events will cover all regions of the country. In collaboration with government agencies, commercial banks, financial companies, and educational institutions, open lessons, lectures, seminars, open days, and bank tours, as well as interactive games, competitions, and quizzes, are planned.

Participants will be provided with practical information on financial security and making informed financial decisions.

The event plan is available on the official websites of the National Bank and the financial literacy project. 

Global Money Week has been held since 2012 and spans over 170 countries. The campaign aims to increase children’s and young people’s access to financial education and develop skills for sound personal finance management.

In Kyrgyzstan, the campaign has been held since 2015. The National Bank serves as the coordinator.
link: https://24.kg/english/367786/
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