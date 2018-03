The pedestrians crossing the road in the wrong place are fined in Bishkek. The Main Road Safety Directorate informed 24.kg news agency.

According to its data, the directorate organized a raid «Pedestrian.»

«We will hold raids every Monday. They started yesterday, on March 5. At least 43 pedestrians were fined for crossing the road in a wrong place. The fine, according to the Administrative Code, is 500 soms,» the directorate said.