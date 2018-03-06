Consequences of the second fire in Osh market

The Osh market in Bishkek burnt once again the day before. It turned out that the containers, that were not damaged during the fire a month ago, burnt down.

Recall, the fire occurred at the intersection of Kievskaya and Beyshenalieva Streets. According to preliminary data, a thousand square meters of containers were damaged. The fire was extinguished late at night. Causes of the fire are still not announced.

The entire area is cordoned off by police officers. None let in.

The fire occurred next to the precinct police station. Containers and a new building covered with alucobond burnt down. It is clear that the fire occurred almost in the same place as a month ago.

Recall, a large fire occurred in the Osh market on January 30. About 3,500 square meters of the area burnt down then, 118 trading places were destroyed. Only the day before the officials counted the number of victims.