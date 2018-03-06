Head of Directorate for Non-Olympic Sports appointed in Kyrgyzstan

The head of the Directorate for Non-Olympic Sports was appointed in Kyrgyzstan the day before. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As noted, on March 5, Muratbek Kybaraev was introduced to the staff of the directorate. He is appointed for two years. Prior to him, Joomart Shamkanov took the post, but in January, he got a post in the Directorate for Olympic Sports.

Kybraev is 49 years old. He is a Master of Sports of the USSR in freestyle wrestling, was a member of the national teams of the Soviet Union and the Kyrgyz Republic. He worked at several posts related to sports.