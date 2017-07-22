14:19
Tynybek Kadyrbaev appointed head of State Directorate of Bishkek-Osh road

Tynybek Kadyrbaev was appointed the head of the State Directorate of Bishkek-Osh road. Izatbek Toktomambetov was dismissed for failing to fulfill his duties, instructions from the government and disruption of the repair schedule.

The Ministry of Transport and Roads recalled that on July 19, during a working trip to Toktogul district, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov criticized the work of the head of the State Directorate of Bishkek-Osh road, Izatbek Toktomambetov, for disruption of the repair schedule.

Reconstruction was to begin on May 30, but by mid-July the road builders had laid only 2.5 kilometers of the road.
