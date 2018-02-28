23:45
Stabbing rampage in Uzgen mosque, one man hospitalized

Two believers, who came to pray to the mosque in Krasniy Mayak village (Uzgen district, Osh region), turned out to be involved in a stabbing rampage.

As the police department for the region noted, the police began an investigation into the attack on the former imam of the mosque.

According to the department, two men (40 and 64 years old) came to blows. The latter took out a knife. The quarrel arose after mutual accusations of misappropriation of money, received as a donation for the poor.

Representatives of kaziyat of Osh region told that one of the men was previously convicted.

The victim was hospitalized in the regional hospital.
