15:29
-6
USD 68.22
EUR 84.36
RUB 1.18
English

Athletes from 38 countries to attend Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek

Athletes from 38 countries will come to Bishkek for the Asian Wrestling Championship. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Competitions will be held from February 27 to March 4 at the Kojomkul Sports Palace. The program of the event includes tournaments among adults in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling. There will be 30 sets of awards.

«Kyrgyzstan was approved as a place for Asian Wrestling Championship in August 2017 in Paris at the congress of the United World Wrestling. More than 20 million soms from the budget of the state agency were allocated for the championship. Previously, such a tournament was held in Bishkek in 2007, and the then president of the international federation recognized it as the best of all Asian championships.»
link:
views: 124
Print
Related
Two Kyrgyzstanis among leaders in World Wrestling Ranking
Aisuluu Tynybekova awarded international prize in Ukraine
Kyrgyzstanis win 5 medals at wrestling tournament in Turkey
Kyrgyzstani wins silver at Greco-Roman wrestling international tournament
Kyrgyzstani Meerim Momunova – champion of Asian Games
Wrestler Tynchtykbek uulu Bekzat – champion of Asian Games
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstanis win five medals at belt wrestling tournament
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins bronze at World Wrestling Championship
Two Kyrgyzstanis in top 20 best world women - wrestlers
Two Kyrgyzstanis in top 10 of world freestyle wrestling rating
Popular
Tajikistan unilaterally closes border checkpoint in Batken Tajikistan unilaterally closes border checkpoint in Batken
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on single form for transportation to China Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on single form for transportation to China
Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl
Kyrgyzstan interested in purchase of fertilizers from Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan interested in purchase of fertilizers from Uzbekistan