Athletes from 38 countries to attend Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek

Athletes from 38 countries will come to Bishkek for the Asian Wrestling Championship. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Competitions will be held from February 27 to March 4 at the Kojomkul Sports Palace. The program of the event includes tournaments among adults in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling. There will be 30 sets of awards.

«Kyrgyzstan was approved as a place for Asian Wrestling Championship in August 2017 in Paris at the congress of the United World Wrestling. More than 20 million soms from the budget of the state agency were allocated for the championship. Previously, such a tournament was held in Bishkek in 2007, and the then president of the international federation recognized it as the best of all Asian championships.»