No Kyrgyzstanis among victims of plane crash in Moscow region

There are no citizens of Kyrgyzstan among those killed in a plane crash in Moscow region. Press service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.

The plane of Saratov Airlines crashed in Moscow region. As Russian media reported, An-148 with 71 people on board crashed nearby Argunovo village. Failure of equipment, adverse weather conditions and a collision with «Post of Russia» plane voiced as possible causes of the air accident.

The Embassy specified the citizenship of Aknazarov Tamerlan Turatbekovich and Tulkubayev Firgat. As a result, it turned out that there are no Kyrgyzstanis among the dead.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed condolences to the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin over the plane crash.