Civil activist Toktonasyrov holds protest to support hungering convicts

Civil activist Ondorush Toktonasyrov holds a protest to support the convicts, who went on a dry hunger strike.

He demands from the employees of the State Penitentiary Service to regularly inform the public about the health condition of Bektur Asanov, Kubanychbek Kadyrov and Ernest Karybekov who were convicted of attempted seizure of power and declared a protest against the arbitrariness of the State Committee for National Security and the courts.

Ondorush Toktonasyrov believes that independent medical workers should be included in the commission to monitor the health of the hunger-strikers.

The dry hunger strike of Bektur Asanov continues for the fourteenth day in a row. Ernest Karybekov is hungering for the thirteenth day, and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — the twelfth. Convicted politicians seek the resignation of the head of the State National Security Committee Abdil Segizbayev.

The civil activist demands to remove video surveillance from the cell of ex-deputy Omurbek Tekebayev. He holds a poster with the demand to stop video surveillance.