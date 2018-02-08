11:00
Accused of attempted seizure of power deprived of last plea in court

The judges of the Bishkek City Court deprived the accused of attempted seizure of power Bektur Asanov, Dastan Sarygulov, Kubanychbek Kadyrov and Ernest Karybekov of the last plea. Member of the Committee for the Protection of Political Prisoners, Zulfiya Marat, informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, two defendants — Kadyrov and Karybekov — were taken out of the courtroom. In the corridor, they said that they were deprived of the last plea.

«The judges went to the deliberation room for sentencing. However, the defendants have already been taken away,» told Zulfiya Marat.

Three convicted opposition members — expert on power industry issues Ernest Karybekov, ex-governor of Jalal-Abad region Bektur Asanov and former deputy of Parliament from SDPK Kubanychbek Kadyrov went  on dry hunger strike.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on April 17, 2017 announced a verdict to the members of El Unu. Dastan Sarygulov was sentenced to four years (three of them were suspended) and released in the courtroom. Ernest Karybekov was sentenced to 20 years in prison with confiscation of property, Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — to 12 years behind bars. All of them, except for Dastan Sarygulov, appealed the verdict.
