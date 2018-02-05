21:20
-8
USD 68.47
EUR 85.54
RUB 1.22
English

Identification of cattle in Kyrgyzstan should be completed on February 20

Almost 90 percent of the cattle stock in Kyrgyzstan have already been identified and entered in an electronic database of animal tracking. The head of the State Veterinary and Phytosanitary Inspection Kalysbek Zhumakanov told at a board meeting of the agency today.

According to him, identification of livestock in Kyrgyzstan should be completed on February 20.

In order to export products, we must prove that they are safe.

Kalysbek Zhumakanov

The livestock vaccination plan was fulfilled by almost 99 percent last year. More than one billion soms is allocated anually from the budget for the purchase of vaccines.
link:
views: 153
Print
Related
Russia to allocate money for counting of livestock
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan