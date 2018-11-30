At least 1.7 million heads of cattle pass identification in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,726.3 million heads of cattle have been identified in Kyrgyzstan; 1,695.1 million heads of cattle were entered into the database. The State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety reported.

Identification of horses and pigs is planned from the second quarter of 2019, and of small ruminants — from 2020.

«Identification revealed the exact number of animals. This allows to effectively plan preventive measures. Identification allows to control the movement of animals. In addition, veterinary accompanying certificates are issued to identified animals for control,» the message says.

The state inspectorate noted that the identification of animals was organized successfully, without extra budgetary expenses.

«Private veterinarians are actively involved in the identification process as registrars. They provide refunding of money spent on the purchase of tags. The money goes to a special account and is transferred to the budget. Owners of the animals pay for private veterinarians’ services on tagging and entering information into databases,» the inspectorate said.