Talas region to receive 8 billion soms and host Independence Day celebrations

Talas region is set to receive 8 billion soms, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced while speaking with residents after laying a capsule at the construction site of Balastan children’s entertainment center in Talas.

He noted that two years ago the region had been allocated 1 billion soms, but by the end of the year around 400 million were returned because the local authorities did not manage to use the full amount.

«Next year we will allocate 8 billion soms — for roads and the reconstruction of Manas Ordo. We will celebrate Independence Day here. If guests arrive from abroad, we will be able to receive them properly. In other words, Talas region will receive sufficient funding, the roads and all other infrastructure will be repaired,» the president said.

During his working trip, he also inspected the construction progress of the central park in Talas, the reconstruction of Nurzhanov Alley, and the newly purchased special machinery for the city and districts of the region.

In addition, President Japarov was informed that in 2025 asphalt, reinforced concrete, and crushing plants have been built in the region, and that an export-oriented bean processing enterprise is planned for construction in the coming years.