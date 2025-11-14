10:34
USD 87.45
EUR 101.69
RUB 1.08
English

Talas region to receive 8 billion soms and host Independence Day celebrations

Talas region is set to receive 8 billion soms, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced while speaking with residents after laying a capsule at the construction site of Balastan children’s entertainment center in Talas.

He noted that two years ago the region had been allocated 1 billion soms, but by the end of the year around 400 million were returned because the local authorities did not manage to use the full amount.

«Next year we will allocate 8 billion soms — for roads and the reconstruction of Manas Ordo. We will celebrate Independence Day here. If guests arrive from abroad, we will be able to receive them properly. In other words, Talas region will receive sufficient funding, the roads and all other infrastructure will be repaired,» the president said.

During his working trip, he also inspected the construction progress of the central park in Talas, the reconstruction of Nurzhanov Alley, and the newly purchased special machinery for the city and districts of the region.

In addition, President Japarov was informed that in 2025 asphalt, reinforced concrete, and crushing plants have been built in the region, and that an export-oriented bean processing enterprise is planned for construction in the coming years.
link: https://24.kg/english/350882/
views: 102
Print
Related
Children's entertainment center to be built on 6.5-hectare site in Talas region
President Sadyr Japarov to make working trip to Talas region
Kyrgyz kidney beans to be processed domestically
Fire in Talas region brought under control
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with resident of Talas region
Residents of Talas region protest against development of gold deposit
Mudflow hits Kara-Buura district of Talas region
Border checkpoint planned to be opened in Talas region
Tenth-grade student commits suicide in Talas region
Three poachers detained in Talas region
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages
Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights
Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region
All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev
14 November, Friday
10:11
Vote-buying: CEC authorizes detention of Bakhtiyar Boobekov Vote-buying: CEC authorizes detention of Bakhtiyar Boob...
10:03
Talas region to receive 8 billion soms and host Independence Day celebrations
09:57
All beach areas in Kyrgyzstan transferred under single management system
13 November, Thursday
18:04
Energy-saving measures introduced in Osh city
17:56
Kyrgyzstan - only country in Central Asia with partly free internet
17:39
Doctors from Kyrgyzstan and France to exchange experience
17:27
Surveillance cameras installed in schools of border villages in Batken
17:17
Children's entertainment center to be built on 6.5-hectare site in Talas region