Children's entertainment center to be built on 6.5-hectare site in Talas region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov laid a capsule at the construction site of Balastan children’s entertainment center in Talas. The presidential press service reported.
The center will be located on a 6.5-hectare site. The facility is scheduled to be completed in 2026.
Additionally, reconstruction of Manas Ordo complex, renovation of the city park and alleys, construction of a 5,500-seat stadium, and construction of apartment buildings by the State Mortgage Company are planned in Talas region.