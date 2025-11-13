Children's entertainment center to be built on 6.5-hectare site in Talas region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov laid a capsule at the construction site of Balastan children’s entertainment center in Talas. The presidential press service reported.

The center will be located on a 6.5-hectare site. The facility is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

The center will feature amusement rides, special play areas for children with disabilities, a modern cinema, a conference hall, and a food court. Construction of the center will create more than 200 new jobs.

Additionally, reconstruction of Manas Ordo complex, renovation of the city park and alleys, construction of a 5,500-seat stadium, and construction of apartment buildings by the State Mortgage Company are planned in Talas region.